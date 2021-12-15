STV recently announced it has added Beth Miller to its team in the newly created position of vice president of communications.

With more than 20 years of experience in communications and marketing, Miller joins STV from the Real Estate Board of New York where she served as chief communications and marketing officer. Her broad-based communications background includes media relations, crisis management, branding, executive thought leadership and employee engagement. In this newly created role, Miller will report directly to Kelly and will oversee all external and internal communications across all of the organization’s offices nationwide and in Canada.

As a member of the senior leadership team, she will assist with developing STV’s new strategic plan. She will also create and oversee the execution of communications plans that will support the organization’s long-term growth strategy. Miller holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.