Senstar Debuts Breakthrough Security Platform Integration

By CN Staff

OTTAWA, Canada—Senstar, a leader in video management, video analytics and perimeter intrusion detection systems (PIDS), has announced the integration of its Senstar Symphony™ Common Operating Platform with the HALO IoT Smart Sensor from IPVideo Corporation.

The integration allows HALO users to monitor alerts and notify personnel of out-of-normal ranges or levels of vaping, sounds and gunshot, chemicals, air quality and health, within the Senstar Symphony Common Operating Platform.

HALO, which has garnered widespread industry attention and accolades for its innovative detection technology, quickly became the #1 Vape Detector worldwide helping tackle the epidemic of youth vaping. Success in other markets has expanded with air quality detection, audio analytics, chemical and environmental monitoring. With its all-new health index, HALO is now helping combat the spread of airborne diseases providing occupants immediate alerts to dangerous conditions. HALO can be deployed in areas previously off-limits to surveillance or other detection because of privacy concerns, such as restrooms, locker rooms, hotel and patient rooms – expanding the possibility for security detection and protection.

“Our customers benefit from strategic technology partnerships like we have with Senstar and all the possibilities it brings for client safety,” said Jack Plunkett, CTO, IPVideo Corporation. “Be it vaping prevention, security or identifying healthy spaces for occupants, this integration is a value proposition that allows Senstar clients to provide security for privacy areas across markets.”

The Senstar Symphony™ Common Operating Platform with sensor fusion is a modular solution for security management and data intelligence. In addition to being an open, highly scalable video management system with built-in video analytics, it includes full-featured access control and perimeter intrusion detection modules. But what truly sets Senstar Symphony apart from other systems is its sensor fusion engine. By intelligently combining low-level sensor data with video analytics, the sensor fusion engine achieves the highest levels of performance, far beyond that of the individual devices. Senstar Symphony seamlessly incorporates sensor fusion, event algorithms, and rule-based actions to provide unmatched capabilities, flexibility, and performance.

“Senstar is pleased to be partnering with IPVideo Corp. on this integration that can improve public health and safety,” said Product Manager Tom Hofer.