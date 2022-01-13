Judge David Byrn (Ret.)

Judge Byrn joins the CGL team of justice experts in the role of vice president, after serving the past 13 years as a Circuit Court Judge in the 16th Judicial Circuit of the State of Missouri. While serving as Presiding Judge, he was responsible for all court operations, management and planning. He regularly collaborated with the funding entity responsible for courthouse facilities, ensuring that the needs of all stakeholders would be met.

He led efforts to re-evaluate all court and justice system operations because of the COVID pandemic. He has served as a panelist on a national webinar hosted by the National Center for State Courts regarding jury trials and grand juries and has consulted with judges and administrators from different states, helping to identify changes and improvements in court operations, including systemic changes that will continue after the current pandemic. Prior to his appointment to the bench, he practiced private law for 27 years.

At CGL, Judge Byrn brings a new perspective to the justice services team by providing valuable insight into the operational aspect of the judicial system.