The FoxFury Taker B52 is a retrofittable, front-mounted 2,000 lumen LED light for ballistic shields. This strobe-capable shield light provides tactical officers panoramic lighting and immediate situation assessment to see and respond faster. The Taker B52 is equipped with a single pressure switch that activates the light and changes modes. This light has three tactical settings: Momentary, disorienting Turbo-Strobe™, and Continuous On.

The Taker B52 Ballistic Shield Light was created to provide a less-lethal impact and support for tactical officers in uncertain scenarios. It maximizes protection for the officer in the line of duty and aims to de-escalate the conflict. Implementation of the latest generation LEDs and a redesigned battery pack improve brightness and overall operational efficiency.

FoxFury