Cortech’s Endurance Line Earns GREENGUARD GOLD Certification

By CN Staff

WILLOWBROOK, Ill.—Cortech USA, a leading manufacturer of intensive-use furnishings, announced early this month that its Endurance Line of rotationally-molded furniture earned GREENGUARD GOLD Certification.

Recognized and referenced by over 400 codes, rating systems, and procurement policies worldwide, UL’s GREENGUARD Certification Program requires that products meet some of the world’s most rigorous standards for low emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into indoor environments.

Using dynamic environmental chamber testing, Cortech USA’s high-impact, polyethylene furnishings were tested for total VOCs, formaldehyde, and over 300 VOCs with health-based limits. The GREENGUARD label validates that these furnishings are low-emitting and support healthy indoor environments.

While it has always been a top priority at the company to manufacture and deliver high-quality products that contribute to safe and humane environments, the GREENGUARD GOLD Certification reveals yet another advantage for facilities choosing Cortech USA furniture.

UL, LLC is a global safety certification company based in Northbrook, Ill., that maintains offices in 46 nations. Established in 1894 as the Underwriters’ Electrical Bureau, it was known throughout the 20th Century as Underwriters Laboratories and engaged in safety analysis for many new technologies. It is one of just a handful of companies approved to perform safety testing by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a federal agency.