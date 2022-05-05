STV, a leader in engineering, architectural, planning and program and construction management services, today announced it has brought aboard Kim Vierheilig, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, as its new president of buildings and facilities. Vierheilig will lead the buildings architecture and engineering practice nationally and serve on STV’s executive leadership team.

A registered architect with more than 20 years in the industry, Vierheilig joins STV from a global infrastructure consulting firm where she focused on strategy, growth and delivery in the transportation, social infrastructure, federal, corporate/commercial and technology and logistics market sectors. Her broad range of expertise includes high-performance, student-centric design that elevates learning within K-12 and higher education environments, as well as public engagement and reform-focused design in justice facilities. Vierheilig has worked on numerous high-profile projects across the tri-state region.

Vierheilig serves on the New Jersey State Board of Architects, Region 2 State Representative to National Council of Architecture Registration Boards (NCARB), Board of Directors for Commerce and Industry Association NJ, NJ State Chamber of Commerce Board, Regional Plan Association New Jersey Committee, the Hillier College of Architecture and Design Board, and the Board of Overseers for New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT). She also has served as Regional Associate Director New Jersey for AIA National, Vice President of AIA-NJ, and President of the Architects’ League of Northern New Jersey.

Vierheilig received her Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Science in Management from NJIT.