Gallagher’s Research Centre of Excellence Lead, Trish Thompson, has been celebrated for her contribution to the security industry, taking home the Outstanding Female Security Professional award at the inaugural New Zealand Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs).

The Outstanding Female Security Professional OSPA recognizes a female security professional who has consistently shown outstanding performance over an extended period of time and has had a substantial impact upon defining and driving standards in the security sector.

Trish has been the driving force behind several of Gallagher’s major product innovations over her near 20 years in Gallagher’s security business across roles in research and development, business analysis, and product management.

Trish summed up what the award win means to her, saying, “It’s always wonderful to feel that what you do makes a difference in the world and for those of us working in security, that it intrinsically makes the world a better and safer place. I feel very honoured to have received this award and will certainly treasure it. I’ve been very fortunate to have had many opportunities within Gallagher to work on exciting new security products and even new generations of technology that lift our ability to help people feel safe at work and help security professionals achieve outcomes with ease and feel confident in their decisions.”