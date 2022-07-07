Michael Thornton

Michael has been working in the manufacturing and construction industry for over 45 years, with the last 20+ years in the detention industry. He started working as a shop helper in a fabrication shop while still in high school; eventually becoming a welder, heavy plate and sheet metal fabricator, and plant manager before becoming a sales and customer service representative. He has worked his way to management and his current position as National Sales Manager for SFC. As National Sales Manager, Michael is looking forward to expanding our team and working with our industry partners to meet our customers’ needs and expectations. In his off time, Michael enjoys spending time with his family, fishing, woodworking, and metal fabrication.