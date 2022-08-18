Wold Architects & Engineers, a full-service planning, architecture and engineering firm specializing in education, government, healthcare and senior living, announced today that it has hired Tom Clark, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, as senior design leader in its Saint Paul, Minn., office.

An industry veteran, Clark brings over 16 years of architectural design expertise and management experience. His background includes a variety of projects of every scale, from master planning of corporate campuses to small building renovations. Prior to joining Wold, Clark was an associate vice president at HGA, a national multi-disciplinary design firm rooted in architecture and engineering.

In his role as senior design leader, Clark will be responsible for overseeing projects and clients across the public sector market, as well as growing Wold’s portfolio of public sector projects in Minnesota and across the country. Clark brings a rigorous, deliberate approach to design while leveraging his technical expertise and design sensibility to each project. Passionate about creative and thoughtful design, he is dedicated to leading clients and design teams to transform vision into timeless architectural solutions.

Several significant public sector projects Wold has played an integral part in include: The City of Minnetonka Public Safety Facility in Minnetonka, Minn.; the Dickson County Justice Center in Charlotte, Tenn.; the Palatine Village Hall in Palatine, Ill; and the Adams County Jail renovation in Brighton, Colo.