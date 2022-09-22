Northern California Courthouse Project Contracts AECOM for Key Role

By CN Staff

LAKEPORT, Calif.—AECOM, the established infrastructure consulting firm, announced recently that it has been awarded a contract by the Judicial Council of California (JCC) to provide construction management consulting services for the new Lakeport Courthouse located in Lakeport. The planned four-courtroom, 46,000-square-foot facility will help provide the public with equitable, safe, and efficient access to justice. Upon completion, the new Lakeport Courthouse will enhance Lake County’s court facilities by improving operations, expanding capacity, and replacing obsolete buildings with more sustainable and resilient infrastructure.

“The Lakeport Courthouse is one of many large-scale, high-priority, public-sector projects in our portfolio across California, and embodies our commitment to working with governments at all levels to help them provide the best quality of services to the public,” said Rigo Salinas, senior vice president and program and project management business line leader with AECOM’s U.S. West region. “As JCC seeks to continue its expansion of access to justice, we’re proud to provide scale of services and specialized expertise to help them effectively manage this important project. We look forward to serving as a diligent and collaborative partner focused on the successful delivery of a first-class, cost-efficient, secure, and sustainable facility.”

Security, sustainability, and resiliency are key considerations for the project, with the facility planned to be built to the latest safety, seismic, and accessibility standards and feature on-site solar power generation. AECOM’s scope is expected to include management of design and construction, scheduling, cost and budget review, monitoring and reporting, commissioning oversight, quality, and closeout.

The new Lakeport Courthouse will provide adequate space for services such as a self-help center, jury assembly, child waiting area, attorney-client meeting rooms, court administration, and a clerk’s office. The courthouse has been identified by JCC as one of the highest priority trial court capital-outlay projects based on cost and need, building condition, safety, environmental hazards, accessibility requirements, court security, access, and crowding, among other criteria.