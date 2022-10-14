Schmidt Associates Recognized for Indianapolis Courthouse

By CN Staff

INDIANAPOLIS—The leadership of Indianapolis-based Schmidt Associates, a regional architecture, engineering, and interior design firm, has announced that the firm has won a Monumental Award (Award of Honor, Engineering) from the Indy Chamber for the Indianapolis-Marion County Consolidated Civil and Criminal Courthouse.

The new venue includes 27 courtrooms and 34 hearing rooms and is the focal point of a consolidated justice campus. The new facility unites all judicial services provided by Indiana’s largest county within a single state of-the-art, sustainable, accessible complex.

The 12-story high-rise building anchors the complex on the grounds of the former Citizens Energy Coke Plant and is serving as a major force in revitalizing the Twin Aire Neighborhood on the east side of Indianapolis. Its two-story glass public entrance serves as a screening checkpoint for both the courthouse and Sheriff’s Building.

Schmidt Associates served as the project manager and architect- and engineer-of-record for the highly complex and challenging endeavor.

Annually, the Monumental Awards recognize the most significant achievements by individuals and businesses contributing to excellence in architecture, engineering, interior design, landscape architecture, construction, real estate development, neighborhood revitalization, innovative reuse, and public art throughout central Indiana.

The recent Monumental Awards also honored Schmidt Associates for the Indianapolis Public Library West Perry Branch (Award of Achievement, Engineering), and the Shelbyville Central Schools’ Golden Bear Preschool (Award of Achievement, Innovative Reuse).