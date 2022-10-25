Body-Worn Camera Solutions

i-PRO’s BWC4000 body-worn camera features a unique 12-hour field-swappable battery, providing law enforcement and security officers with extended camera operation without having to deal with cumbersome charging cables. All they need to do is quickly and easily swap a discharged battery with a charged replacement if they remain in the field for more than 12 hours.

With the i-PRO BWC4000 camera, officers can quickly tag videos with essential metadata using an easy-to-use LCD menu. Designed to provide officers with a more durable and reliable way to capture video and audio evidence in virtually any condition, the BWC4000 body-worn camera is built to the demanding MIL-STD 810H military testing standard with an IP67 weather-resistant rating.

