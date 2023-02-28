Steel Windows and Doors Collection

Hope’s® Windows, Inc., the nation’s largest and most experienced manufacturer of custom, solid hot-rolled steel and bronze window and door systems, has announced the release of their fully developed, tested and certified product line – Hope’s Old World™ Suite. The new product, with its incredibly thin and elegant arrow-shaped steel frame profiles, represents a return to Old World style with the benefit of over 100 years of advancements in modern performance.

Hope’s Old World Suite’s steel profiles closely resemble the ‘three-point casement’ profiles that were routinely in use by the company in the early 20th century. More recently, Hope’s developed new, modern steel arrow-shaped profiles in response to a need for historically accurate, high-performance replacement steel windows for a restoration project at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The resulting steel profiles replicated and preserved the visual features of the historic buildings.

Old World Suite steel windows and doors offer extremely narrow sightlines with the ability to accept monolithic or insulated glass for energy efficiency. The historically accurate profiles and sightlines are ideal for new buildings as well as replacement projects and for both interior and exterior applications.

Key product features include: unparalleled aesthetics, true and/or simulated divided lite arrow muntins; virtually unlimited fixed and operable window configurations; swing, pivot, sliding, and folding door systems; hot-dip galvanized pretreatment with Hope’s Power of 5™ finishing system.

