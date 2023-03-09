Western Specialty Contractors has announced the hiring of Jocelyn Russell of Blue Springs, Mo., as Regional Business Development Manager for its Kansas City branches and divisions.

In her new role, Russell is tasked with supporting the sales staff and helping develop business for Western’s roofing and architectural sheet metal divisions, plus the company’s concrete/masonry restoration branch in Kansas City.

Western’s Kansas City Branch Office, established in 1945, provides concrete and masonry restoration, epoxy and chemical grout injection, expansion joint systems, exterior wall coatings, parking and plaza deck restoration, and waterproofing.

Established in 2004, Western’s KC Roofing division offers a number of roof systems to meet various requirements, including: mechanically fastened and adhered TPO roof systems; mechanically fastened, adhered and ballasted EPDM rubber roof systems; modified bitumen hot and cold applied roof systems; built-up asphalt surfaced and gravel surfaced roof systems; and standing seam metal roof systems.

Western’s KC Architectural Sheet Metal Division offers an in-house sheet metal fabrication facility capable of complex projects in a wide variety of sheet metal materials, and a team of seasoned installers.

Prior to Western, Russell worked as a Senior Loan Officer for A1 Mortgage Group and as a Lead Sales Agent for Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, both located in Lee’s Summit, MO.

She has a bachelor’s degree in Marketing/Sales from Missouri State University and is a member of Kansas City Area Healthcare Engineers (KCAHE). She is currently pursuing memberships in several industry associations including Buildings Owners and Managers Association (BOMA), Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) and International Facility Management (IFMA).