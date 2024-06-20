Nilfisk has announced the launch of the SC550 walk-behind scrubber, which will be available for purchase in the U.S. and Canada in the fall of 2024. Nilfisk developed the SC550 scrubber based on customer insights to help organizations optimize cleaning processes through user-centric design, intuitive operation and sustainable technology.

Designed with the user in mind, the Nilfisk SC550 scrubber ensures a seamless and intuitive cleaning experience that caters to the needs of diverse organizations and individual operators. This new machine addresses the industry’s challenges, including labor shortages and high staff turnover, by facilitating ease of use with minimal training required. With onboard tutorials and maintenance guides, first-time operators can quickly master the SC550 scrubber. It features user-friendly controls and an intuitive interface that makes operation smooth and natural. Colored touchpoints indicate where users should interact for efficient maintenance.

The SC550 features an adjustable steering column that adapts to the user’s size and smart presets that users can customize to their language and skill level. Customers can choose between four scrubber brush types based on floor type and cleaning needs. The scrubber tackles tough jobs while optimizing the use of water, energy and detergent. Based on internal studies, it is 28% more energy efficient than previous models and uses up to 40% less water and 60% less detergent, compared to machines without similar technology.

Nilfisk