New SC Detention Center Will Include Dedicated Re-Entry Program

By CN Staff

GEORGETOWN, S.C.—Georgetown County’s new $65 million detention center, which officially broke ground on June 7, will mark a major step forward in modernizing the county’s correctional facilities.

The 85,800-square-foot facility will hold up to 265 inmates with core spaces for up to 500. Housing comprises two eight-bed segregation units, three 47-bed medium-security units, and a 48-bed dormitory surrounding a raised control tower. A wing for female residents contains 51 beds. Additional spaces include intake and release, a magistrate courtroom, a public defender’s office, a coroner’s office, and a morgue. A large training room will double as a storm shelter with showers and toilet facilities for the county in the event of a hurricane.

The facility is set for completion by December 2026, with a move-in date targeted for February 2027. The architect on the project is Moseley Architects, while the general contractor is M.B. Kahn.

Technology woven throughout the building is focused on boosting the safety and efficiency of the facility’s operations. Features include an advanced security electronic system, high-resolution cameras, access control, touch screen monitors, and two-way communication between inmates and staff.

Emphasizing rehabilitation and reintegration, the facility will be home to a 4,535-square-foot building dedicated to the sheriff’s re-entry program, which strives to lower recidivism rates and nurture positive change in the lives of inmates. The highly successful initiative provides inmates with valuable skills and training in trades including HVAC, welding, and construction. Since the program’s inception nearly two decades ago, approximately 100% of participants have secured employment upon release, and the recidivism rate is less than 1%.

The project is the largest public undertaking in the county’s history, demonstrating a commitment to improving the quality of life for residents and ensuring the safety and efficiency of its correctional facilities. Once completed, the facility is expected to raise the bar for correctional institutions in the region, blending modern design with a strong focus on safety, rehabilitation, and community support.