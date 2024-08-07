North Carolina Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee has named Kevin Barnes as warden of Warren Correctional Institution.

Barnes previously served as warden of Warren Correctional before retiring in 2018.

“Warden Barnes has agreed to come out of retirement and resume his old position, which we greatly appreciate,” Ishee said. “He has more than 30 years of experience as a corrections professional, already proving to be an excellent warden, with high but fair expectations, and I’m sure he will continue to do so.”

As warden, Barnes is responsible for all operations at the Manson facility, which houses approximately 800 male offenders in medium- and minimum-custody housing units. Warren Correctional offers a variety of rehabilitative educational programs, from high-school equivalency courses to At Both Ends of the Leash (ABEL), in which offenders train dogs to assist people with disabilities. Vocational opportunities include a Correction Enterprises plant that manufactures janitorial products.

Barnes began his career in 1987 as a correctional officer at Polk Youth Center. He earned promotions to sergeant in 1992 at Nash Correctional, lieutenant in 1995 at Pasquotank and Craven, captain in 1999 at Pamlico and Franklin, assistant warden in 2010 at Wayne and Nash and warden from 2016 to 2018 at Warren. Following retirement, he worked for private security firms and as an administrator of the Nash County Detention Center.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, psychology and religious studies from N.C. Wesleyan College, where he is currently pursuing a master’s degree in criminal justice. He holds an Advanced Corrections Certificate from the N.C. Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission and has completed the NCDAC Correctional Leadership Development Program. He served on the Prison Emergency Response Team (PERT) for 12 years in roles from squad leader to hostage negotiator to the unit’s assistant commander.