In-Car Video Camera

i-PRO Americas Inc. (formerly Panasonic Security) has announced the launch of its new In-Car Video Rear/Side Camera, the WV-VCR40W. A component of i-PRO’s powerful ICV4000 in-car video (ICV) system, the new camera is ideal for law enforcement agencies, first responders, and members of the armed forces seeking wide-angle coverage and high-resolution capture of video from the back seat, side, or rear window of a vehicle.

The WV-VCR40W features AI-enabled human detection within the camera to automatically trigger recordings of critical events, enhancing officer safety and situational awareness. Two distinct edge AI detection modes are available:

In-Vehicle Human Detection – This mode detects human presence in the backseat and automatically triggers in-car video recording, ensuring crucial events are captured without manual intervention.

Human Approach Alert – This mode detects humans approaching the vehicle, triggering both an in-car video recording and an audible alert, significantly enhancing officer safety by providing real-time alerts to potential threats.



By continuously monitoring the area on the sides and behind the vehicle, officers can maintain heightened situational awareness, which is crucial for responding effectively in high-risk situations. With AI handling human detection and recording tasks, officers can focus more on their primary duties, improving overall operational efficiency.

The camera uses a 2.1MP 1/3” CMOS sensor supporting up to 1080p resolution. With its super wide-angle 150/180-degree field of view (FOV), the innovative lens is specifically designed to minimize distortion and edge warping, resulting in the most useful wide viewing angle offered for a rear/side camera. It also features a configurable IR (Infrared) mode (On/Off/Auto), adapting to various lighting conditions for optimal visibility. Auto IR and AI human detection make the camera ideal for transport vehicles and small compartments.

