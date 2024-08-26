New Plumas County Correctional Facility Exemplifies Operational Efficiency

By Mike Conder



Nestled in the picturesque Sierra Nevada mountains, Plumas County has unveiled a new state-of-the-art correctional facility in Quincy, Calif.

The Plumas County Correctional Facility and Day Reporting Center is a 60-bed facility that exemplifies modern justice design and operational efficiency. This project is a collaborative effort of Arrington Watkins Architects, Clark/Sullivan Construction & Broward Builders (C/S Broward) as the Design/Build entity, and CGL as the planner and owner’s representative. A broad team of other talented designers and builders was also critical to the project’s success.

Along with county funds, the project was funded under the SB 844 program through the Department of Finance and the Board of State and Community Corrections. The planning efforts led by CGL began in 2016.

The primary design focus of the new Plumas County Correctional Facility and Day Reporting Center was to maximize the number of beds while ensuring operational efficiency. Arrington Watkins Architects organized the building to allow staff to oversee multiple areas from a few strategic positions. By centralizing observation points, the facility requires fewer staff to monitor inmate activities and maintain security. This not only reduces operational costs but also enhances the overall safety of the facility. The efficient layout ensures that staff can respond quickly to incidents and maintain a secure environment for both inmates and staff.

The design incorporates an abundance of natural lighting in the housing areas and large outdoor recreation spaces, ensuring that the needs of inmates are met in a humane and efficient manner. The medical area is equipped to handle a variety of health concerns, minimizing the need to transport inmates offsite for medical attention. Housing units are designed to be both secure and conducive to rehabilitation, providing inmates with a structured environment that supports their well-being. The kitchen was designed to double as a culinary arts training space. Outdoor space has been set aside for an inmate garden.

The facility also includes areas designated for inmate programs and recreation, which are essential for maintaining inmate morale and reducing tension within the facility. These areas are designed to be easily accessible from the housing area, further contributing to the operational efficiency of the correctional facility.

One of the unique features of the new facility is the Day Reporting Center for probationers. This center is a critical component of the county’s efforts to reduce recidivism by supporting probationers in their reintegration into society. The center provides a space for probationers to check in regularly and offers training programs aimed at equipping them with the skills and resources needed for successful reintegration into society. This holistic approach underscores the county’s commitment to rehabilitation and reducing repeat offenses.

The Plumas County Correctional Facility and Day Reporting Center not only meets the immediate needs of the county but also reflects a forward-thinking approach to corrections. By incorporating spaces for rehabilitation and reintegration, the facility positions itself as a model for other counties looking to modernize their correctional systems. The design and layout promote an environment where inmates can focus on personal growth and development, thereby increasing their chances of successful reintegration into society.

Undersheriff Chad Hermann, who has championed the facility for the past eight years, expressed his satisfaction with the new facility, stating, “We are very happy with the project and our staff looks forward to moving in and operating the new facility.” His enthusiasm highlights the positive impact this modern facility is expected to have on both staff and inmates.

The completion of the Plumas County Correctional Facility and Day Reporting Center marks a significant milestone for Quincy, California, and the broader Plumas County community. Through the combined efforts of Arrington Watkins Architects, C/S Broward, Plumas County Sheriff’s Department, and CGL, the facility stands as a shining example of how modern design and strategic planning can enhance operational efficiency and support inmate rehabilitation. As the county moves into the new facility, it serves as a beacon of progress and a commitment to improving the correctional system for both staff and inmates.

In conclusion, the Plumas County Correctional Facility and Day Reporting Center represents a significant advancement in correctional facility design. Its emphasis on operational efficiency, combined with a strong focus on rehabilitation and reintegration, sets a new standard for correctional facilities. This project not only addresses the current needs of Plumas County but also sets a precedent for future developments in the field of corrections. The collaborative efforts of all parties involved have resulted in a facility that the community can be proud of, promising a brighter future for both inmates and staff.

Mike Conder, AIA, LEED AP, serves as Principal | Architect with Arrington Watkins Architects.

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared in the July/August 2024 issue of Correctional News.