CGL Companies Makes Key Leadership Moves

By CN Staff

MIAMI—CGL Companies (CGL), the nation’s leading provider of expert consulting and facility services for public sector clients in civic, justice, and higher education sectors, announced today that Gregory S. Westbrook will move to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) role and Ted Perry, MBA, LEED AP O+M, will succeed him as President of CGL Facility Management (CGL FM).

As COO, Gregory will oversee CGL’s day-to-day operations, driving growth, and enhance CGL’s overall business strategy. He will collaborate closely with the CGL executive team to ensure the ongoing delivery of outstanding services and foster the development of staff and processes across all service lines.

As President of CGL FM, Ted will lead the FM’s overall strategic direction, guiding the team’s vision, and steering key growth initiatives. Ted will ensure the delivery of comprehensive facility management solutions, focusing on asset management and preventative maintenance to enhance building performance and significantly reduce annual maintenance and energy costs.

“Greg and Ted are proven leaders recognized for creating high-achieving teams, enhancing operational efficiencies, and producing outcomes that surpass expectations,” said CGL CEO Eli Gage. “These appointments reflect the deep expertise of the CGL team, and we are confident that Greg and Ted’s leadership, knowledge, and enthusiasm will propel us to even greater achievements in the future.”

Gregory’s professional career has been focused on providing value solutions to critical environment infrastructure in multiple industries. Starting as an electrician in the Navy, he later led teams in operations and maintenance for data centers, manufacturing, hospitals, airports, and food processing facilities. Since joining CGL in 2011, he has focused on serving social infrastructure clients and public facility owners. Gregory has been responsible for delivering comprehensive facility services, including maintenance, utilities, infrastructure, process systems, roads and grounds, office services, janitorial, and construction projects. His extensive experience in effectively managing public facility systems, including large-scale statewide agency portfolios in both corrections and higher education, ensures functional and efficient facilities for clients.

Gregory served in the United States Navy and holds an undergraduate degree in business management as well as an MBA from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He is a Certified Educational Facilities Professional (CEFP) and a Certified Facilities Management Administrator from the BOMI Institute.

Ted brings over 30 years of experience in facility maintenance, spanning various sectors including corrections, higher education, hospitality, and retail. His responsibilities include overseeing facility management accounts across the United States and leading facility condition assessment business activities. Ted’s broad skill set allows him to effectively manage client satisfaction, resolve technical issues, and develop sustainable energy management plans.

Ted possesses an MBA with specializations in Operations and Management. He is a LEED O+M Accredited Professional and holds multiple state licenses in HVAC, Plumbing, and General Contracting.

CGL Companies offers a broad range of professional and facility services and consulting expertise, tailored to meet the needs of public sector clients in the civic, justice, higher education, and general government communities. To date, CGL has worked in more than 900 counties and municipalities, all 50 states, and more than 20 countries, delivering solutions on more than 2,000 projects.