Dave Redemske, Senior Principal, Health Planning at Omaha, Neb.-based HDR, was recently recognized for his exceptional work in correctional healthcare planning and design. During the Healthcare Design conference September 24-26 in Austin, Texas, Redemske was awarded in the “individual” category for his trailblazing work and commitment to better justice environments through thoughtful design and progressive approaches to address correctional healthcare needs and set new standards for humane care.

Redemske is one of the leading progressive health planning architects and focuses on normalized and therapeutic environments for those who are incarcerated. Due to his years of health facility design, combined with his one-of-a-kind, deep-dive research into the provision of healthcare within correctional facilities, Redemske is uniquely qualified to understand the complex medical and mental health needs of correctional clients and how design can influence their clinical outcomes. He has a deep passion for improving the condition of those who are marginalized.