Jackson County Anticipates Spring Opening for New Detention Center 

By Fay Harvey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Construction has begun on a new and improved Jackson County Detention Center to replace the county’s current downtown facility. The new $301 million structure will create a better environment for visitors, staff and detainees by offering educational opportunities, social services programs and a greater emphasis on reintegration.

The project seeks to address safety concerns, overpopulation issues and interior deterioration with thoughtful design and long-term solutions including 276 cells and 1,000 total beds. The 24/7 supervision facility will sit on 50 acres of unincorporated land and is purposefully placed 20 to 30 minutes away from the local courthouse and Truman Medical Trauma Center. The design-build team consists of Oregon-based JE Dunn, Washington-based Axiom and global design firm DLR. The county noted that the team’s past working experience has tremendous value to Jackson County due to established relationships, camaraderie, technical processes and communication procedures, according to the county’s project website.

In an October update, county officials said that construction remains on schedule and within budget. The most recent progress includes the delivery and installation of all modular cell units, which provide back-of-house access to mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems and will offer a view of the dayrooms with roof enclosure overhead. Roofing installation has begun with the building anticipated to be fully enclosed by February. The transition into the new facility will be complete by spring 2026.

In early November, building users will take part in a transition and activation workshop with a focus on identifying and acting upon the steps necessary to successfully relocate operations from the existing facility to the new. This workshop will include a project tour to address questions and increase readiness for the shift to a direct supervision model.