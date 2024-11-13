Alabama-based Willo Products Company has appointed Eric Goodman as vice president of business development. Goodman will bring 30 years of experience leading and managing multi-million-dollar projects revolving high-security environments and government infrastructure projects to his new role. At Willo, Goodman will use his expertise of correctional environments to advance Willo’s mission of delivering cutting edge-safety solutions and locking systems. Prior to his new role, Goodman served as vice president of owner’s representation at CGL Companies, where he was crucial in maintaining CGL’s client relations.