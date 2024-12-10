Joshua Sung, PA-C, CCHP-MH, has been named the new board liaison for the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA) on the National Commission on Correctional Health Care’s multidisciplinary Board of Representatives, replacing Peter Ober, who had represented AAPA since 1998. Sung provides both acute and chronic medical and psychiatric care for incarcerated people throughout central Virginia with Rappahannock Creative Health and is also a clinical preceptor in the physician assistant program at James Madison University.