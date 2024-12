Barker Built® Swing Arm Desk is a durable, stainless steel multi-purpose desk for correctional facilities. A cast iron swing arm is factory mounted to the desk and has a nonremovable steel pivot pin, ensuring safety and longevity. The feet, sides and shelves of the desk are made of 10-gauge formed steel, and a floor-mounting tab secures each foot to the ground. A gray powder coat finish is on all, non-stainless-steel parts.

