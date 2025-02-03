Shatterproof Lighting  

Starco’s shatterproof DF TLED T8 lamps can withstand extreme, high-traffic areas that are prone to costly voltages surges, high ambient temperatures and vandalism. The cost-effective light delivers up to 140 lumen per watt, providing significant energy savings while maintaining a long lifespan, requiring little to no maintenance. The LED light is constructed with a durable, frosted, UV-resistant polycarbonate tube and contains no glass or mercury, adding to its recyclability.

