The Texas Department of Criminal Justice recently appointed Tanya Hudnall as deputy division director of the Manufacturing, Agribusiness and Logistics Division.

Hudnall has been with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for 20 years, beginning her career in the business and finance division. She has steadily risen through the ranks, holding roles such as accountant, senior budget analyst, director of the office of space management, and her most recent position, manager VII and director of contracts and procurement. Hudnall is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in criminal justice from Ashworth College in Peachtree Corners, Ga.