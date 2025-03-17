John Martin

John W. Martin, AIA, LEED AP, has joined Miami-based CGL Companies as a senior design associate, bringing nearly three decades of experience in architectural design and project management. Throughout his career, Martin has worked on a wide range of projects, from large-scale commercial and retail developments to civic and educational facilities, both nationally and internationally.

Previously serving as director of design at Mooresville, N.C.-based Adams + Associates Architecture Inc., Martin has led award-winning retail design projects and has experience across all phases of architectural development, including pre-design, site planning and construction administration. His expertise in concept design—transforming client visions into innovative architectural solutions—has earned industry recognition.

In his new role at CGL, Martin will focus on justice architecture, applying design proficiency to correctional and public safety facilities. His transition underscores CGL’s commitment to delivering adaptable and forward-thinking solutions for clients in the justice sector.