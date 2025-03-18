The extra-large dual-temperature meal cart from JonesZylon Company’s JZ-144-RH Series can deliver more than 100 meals at once with an array of configurations to meet temperature, quantity and storage needs. Alternatively, by removing included racks, the carts can transport bulk food on sheet pans. A rail sits on top of the cart to transport items such as tumblers, while inside a solar digital thermometer ensures proper temperature regulation. The cart is made mobile with 8-inch multi-terrain casters and side-mount recessed push handles with the ability to turn on its own axis for increased maneuverability.

