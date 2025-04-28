Department of Correction commissioner Terra Taylor announced that Heidi Collier has been appointed as the new statewide director of Delaware Probation and Parole. Collier brings more than 20 years of corrections and law enforcement experience to the role, having served in leadership positions across probation, reentry, classification and community corrections. A 2003 graduate of correctional officer training, Collier has built a career promoting evidence-based practices and strong interagency collaborations.

In this role, Collier will lead a team of 300 officers and staff dedicated to supervision, reentry and crime reduction statewide. Taylor praised Collier’s leadership, noting, “She has been instrumental in advancing the innovative tools and strategies that enhance public safety and drive sustained reentry success.”

Collier, who holds degrees in criminal justice and public administration from Wilmington University, has completed advanced leadership training and was named DOC Employee of the Year in 2021.