From Research to Impact: Why the Correctional Research Symposium Matters

By Helen Kosc

BELFAST, UK — The Correctional Research Symposium (CRS) stands out as a unique space in the global research landscape—one that actively bridges the gap between academic research and practical implementation. It brings evidence and ideas into direct conversation with practice, policy and real-world correctional challenges. Hosted this year by the Northern Ireland Prison Service in collaboration with International Corrections and Prison Association and EuroPris, CRS 2025 offers a timely opportunity to reflect on how research translates into action and how to move from individual interventions to whole-system, ecosystemic change.

The theme for this year’s symposium, “From Individual to Ecosystem: Sharing Research that Matters for Corrections,” perfectly encapsulates CRS’ mission. It recognizes that while interventions targeted at individuals remain crucial, they cannot succeed in isolation. Sustainable change requires a broader ecosystem of support, involving communities, families, institutions and societal support structures. Research, therefore, must not only explore what works for individuals, but how those practices interact with and are shaped by the wider systems in which they operate.

What makes CRS truly distinctive is its radical interdisciplinarity. Each year, the event draws together academics, criminal justice practitioners, public and private sector professionals and policymakers from around the world. In 2023 and 2024, more than 200 delegates from 43 countries and five continents came together to share knowledge, interrogate assumptions and collaborate across traditional boundaries. The result is a conference that doesn’t just “talk research” but listens, translates and applies it.

As a doctoral researcher, I’ve found CRS to be one of the most valuable platforms for sharing my work. Unlike conventional academic conferences, CRS challenges researchers to engage directly with people working on the frontline of criminal justice. Presenting my research to such a diverse and dynamic audience has not only broadened its reach but fundamentally reshaped how I think about its application. The feedback I received from correctional staff, policymakers and system designers helped me refine both the questions I ask and the way I communicate findings.

This year, I’ve had the privilege of serving on the program committee, helping to curate the line-up of presentations and panels. What struck me most in this process was the collective commitment to bridging research and practice. Submissions were reviewed not only for academic rigor but for real-world relevance, policy potential and practical insight. The result is a rich, forward-thinking agenda that embraces complexity, challenges orthodoxy and prioritizes collaboration.

Looking Ahead to the 2025 Symposium

With more than 11.5 million people incarcerated globally, and more than 60% of countries’ prisons operating at or beyond their intended capacity, there has never been a more urgent moment to connect research with the broader societal forces that shape correctional outcomes. As we face mounting challenges such as overcrowding, under-resourcing and social inequality, CRS 2025 offers not only a space for dialogue but also a collective opportunity to shift the conversation from reactive solutions to sustainable, systemic reform.

CRS is not just another research symposium: It is a movement towards evidence-informed corrections. It is an invitation to rethink what it means to “do” correctional research and to consider how we might better support those working and living within justice systems.

Helen Kosc is a doctoral researcher and program committee member for CRS 2025.