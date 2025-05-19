Robert Smith, E.I.

ModCorr welcomes Robert (Bobby) Smith, E.I., as a senior project manager of Modular Relations. Smith brings more than 40 years of experience in construction and industrial project management. Throughout his career, he has held key roles at major firms, successfully leading multi-million-dollar projects across various sectors including manufacturing, warehousing, corrections and infrastructure.

In his role as senior project manager, Smith has overseen large-scale projects such as Amazon fulfillment centers, UPS distribution hubs and federal prison facilities. He received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from University of Memphis and brings ModCorr his expertise in project execution, budgeting, scheduling and quality control. Smith is well-positioned to support ModCorr’s continued growth.