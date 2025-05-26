Thermal Enhanced Camera 

The Sarix Thermal Enhanced 4 Series camera by Pelco enables sites to harness the power of intelligence-driven analytics and heat-sensing technology to identify threats beyond what is visible to the human eye. Pelco Smart Analytics, powered by Motorola Solutions, automatically detects threats at distances over 300 meters away. Using radiometric thermal imaging, the camera measures temperature fluctuations to help identify and prevent hazardous situations, such as overheating. Superior long-range smart analytics detection and ability to concurrently trigger alerts based on radiometric events make the Sarix Thermal Enhanced an ideal solution for security and industrial applications. The product is cyber secured with FIPS-compliance and is resistant to rain, hail or snow.

