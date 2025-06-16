Secure Tablet

Orijin offers a variety of solutions that prepare justice-impacted people for successful reentry to society and sustainable employment. The company partners with facilities and employers to offer educational and career readiness courses that exceed the technological needs of correctional facilities, reduce recruitment and retention costs for employers, and lead learners to sustainable employment. Orijin’s secure, turn-key tablet devices are equipped with Orijin Safe Tech™ connected to the company’s robust cloud-based learning and communications platform. The 10-inch screens are designed to maximize the educational experience, with WiFi and cellular enabled. Orijin’s administration portal simplifies educational program management, offering real-time tracking to optimize curriculum effectiveness and learner engagement.

Orijin