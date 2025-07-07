DLR Group recently welcomed Principal Jim Miller, AIA, as a new member of its Justice+Civic leadership team. Based in Phoenix, Miller is a seasoned architect and project executive with 34 years of experience. He brings a portfolio of impactful justice and civic architecture and a deep commitment to community-driven design. Miller joins DLR Group after an 18-year tenure at a renowned national firm where he led a broad range of award-winning justice and civic projects, including notable work such as the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community Justice Center, which received an AIA National Honor Award, and the Southeast Justice Center, which earned both RED and AIA Arizona Honor Awards. Miller began his career in the AEC industry in 1984 and has steadily advanced through key design and leadership roles at local, regional and national firms. He has amassed an impressive range of project experience, including civic and governmental buildings, behavioral health centers, higher education athletic and office facilities, crisis housing and equitable community master plans. His work is noted for its sustainability, regional sensitivity and dedication to historically underserved populations