Ryan Rohlfs Named Justice Principal for HDR Chicago

Ryan Rohlfs, AIA, NCARB, WELL AP, has taken on a new role as justice principal with the Chicago Studio of HDR.

In his new role, Rohlfs will leverage his nearly 20 years of architectural experience to support treatment, education, and rehabilitation in purpose-driven civic and justice environments that foster dignity, healing and meaningful change. With nearly a decade of specialized experience focused on public sector architecture, he brings a deep understanding of complexities associated with physical space designed to shape dignified human experiences and restorative outcomes.

Based in the firm’s Chicago architecture studio, Rohlfs leads with people-centric curiosity, aligning multidisciplinary teams to deliver tailored, data-informed designs that consider safety and security while promoting positive interactions.

He is an active member of the American Institute of Architects Academy of Architecture for Justice at both the national and local levels across the U.S.