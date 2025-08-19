Joseph McKenna Named Head of Business Development for CGL’s Justice Services Division

Last week, CGL announced that Joseph McKenna was promoted to head of business development for the company’s Justice Services division.



McKenna has more than 20 years of corrections industry experience and joined CGL in 2021 as Vice President of Business Development, where he has demonstrated a deep industry knowledge and strategic approach to market expansion.

In his elevated role, McKenna will move from regional to national oversight of the company’s justice services. He will continue to report to CGL Senior Vice President of Business Development Tony Turpin and will work closely with CGL leadership and team members to expand market influence, develop strategic opportunities and strengthen partnerships across the justice sector.

“Joe’s leadership and commitment to doing the right thing make him an invaluable asset to our team,” said Turpin. “He strives for excellence in every pursuit, and we’re excited to see him take on this expanded role to further advance CGL’s mission.”

Prior to joining CGL, McKenna managed business development efforts for Oldcastle Infrastructure’s Modular Group and served as the Director of Business Development for Tutor Perini Building Corporation, where he was responsible for identifying, qualifying and securing business opportunities, tracking market intelligence and trends, and developing and executing comprehensive marketing plans and programs to achieve revenue goals.

McKenna holds a Bachelor of Science in economics from Temple University and a Master of Business Administration from Saint Joseph’s University.