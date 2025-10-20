Bicycle Health Names First Senior VP of Business Development for Criminal Justice

National provider of virtual opioid use disorder treatment Bicycle Health has appointed Steve Tomlin as its first-ever Senior Vice President of Business Development, Criminal Justice.

Tomlin has over 30 years of experience in providing healthcare for the criminal justice sector. In his new role, Tomlin will help Bicycle Health expand care access for people with opioid use disorder (OUD) in the U.S. criminal justice system, as well as shape the company’s tele- MOUD (medications for opioid use disorder) offerings for these patient populations at the federal, state and county levels.

Tomlin has previously worked with YesCare, Corizon Health, TrueCore Behavioral Solutions, Community Education Centers, MinSec and Resources for Human Development. Most recently, he was Chief Strategic Innovations Officer at YesCare.

“Throughout my career, I’ve helped care providers and criminal justice leaders connect the dots for justice-involved patients throughout the criminal justice continuum with OUD and SUD,” said Tomlin.

“Bicycle Health is helping leaders and organizations create a true continuum of care for those with OUD. I’m excited to work to maximize Bicycle Health’s impact for the criminal justice sector, which sits at the important intersection of a public health crisis and enhanced public safety.”