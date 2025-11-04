TriActive USA has released its new Strength Line of correctional grade exercise equipment.

The Strength Line products are Italian-made, plate-loaded strength machines engineered for maximum performance and durability to target every muscle group. They feature a safe, tamper-resistant design with non-removable weight plates, built with materials that are ideal for outdoor use. The weight-loaded Strength Line differs from other TriActive products, which use body weight resistance instead.

Products included in the Strength Line lineup include:

Weighted Incline Bench Press (WIBP)

Weighted Rowing Machine (WRM)

Weighted Shoulder Press (WSP)

Weighted Squat Press (WSQP)

