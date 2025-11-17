Two New Courthouses Bring Modern Services and Amenities to Historic Downtown Areas

Both the Sussex County (pictured) and Kent County facilities will include central secure holding areas and vehicle sallyports for in-custody individuals. | Photo Credit: (all) NELSON Worldwide

By Lindsey Coulter

Two courthouse projects are simultaneously underway in two Delaware communities. When complete, the new facilities will improve operations, services and safety for users of all ages.

The new 107,802-square-foot Sussex County Family Court in Georgetown, Del., and the 111,821-square-foot Kent County Family Court in Dover, Del., are the result of a unique collaboration between Tevebaugh Architects, NELSON Worldwide and the State of Delaware. Nearing completion, the two projects were designed concurrently and are being built by Wohlsen Construction Company. Both replace outdated, inadequate facilities with modern, state-of-the-art court complexes that include courthouse buildings, parking garages and urban improvements.

Style, Scale and Services

“The Sussex County Family Court reflects Georgetown’s more intimate scale through articulated façade elements, while the Kent County Family Court adopts a bolder expression suited to its location on a major thoroughfare at the edge of Dover’s historic district,” said William Lenihan, Owner and Principal for Tevebaugh Architecture.

Each building includes nine courtrooms, mediation spaces, and offices for Family Court Judges and Commissioners — as well as extensive support space for multiple family court–related agencies.

Enhanced security measures are central to each design, including full entry screening and comprehensive electronic security systems — CCTV, card access and duress alarms. Central secure holding areas and vehicle sallyports for in-custody individuals are located on the lower level, along with secure holding cells adjacent to the courtrooms on each floor.

“The two courthouses share similar functional layouts and overall organization. This standardization allowed for efficiencies in design and construction, while also improving operations, safety and functionality for the State,” said Enrique (Rick) Maciá, Vice President, National Design Leader, Civic and Justice, NELSON Worldwide.

Community Integration

Each project was considered carefully and contextually, with an architectural reverence to each town’s historic past.

As both facilities are located within historic downtown settings, the designs were carefully crafted to complement their surroundings, with richly detailed brickwork, cast stone exteriors, and a clock tower topped with an illuminated lantern create a civic landmark — serving as both a functional courthouse and a community symbol while blending traditional and contemporary design elements.

Inside the facilities, the public spaces and lobbies are open, welcoming, and filled with natural light and views to the surrounding neighborhoods. The courtroom lobbies feature discreet waiting areas distributed along public corridors, enabling separation between participants when needed. Circulation and public spaces were carefully planned to provide intuitive wayfinding, while warm colors, natural materials, and extensive wood finishes contribute to a calm, welcoming atmosphere. Specialty features such as child-friendly waiting areas and remote testimony rooms further enhance the user experience.

Developing the Design

During the planning and feasibility study phase, the design teams partnered closely with the Family Court and project stakeholders to carefully evaluate the improvements needed to replace the existing facilities.

The comprehensive study outlined programming priorities while also spotlighting both immediate and long-term needs around safety, security, usability and capacity.

Each courtroom will now span 1,400 to 1,800 square feet, more than doubling the space available for proceedings in the previous facilities. This expanded capacity not only supports a wide range of family circumstances and case types, but it also ensures that hearings take place in a safe, efficient environment. At the same time, the improvements bring the courthouses up to today’s standards in justice facility design and security.

The new buildings also goes beyond courtrooms, with dedicated spaces for the Department of Justice, Office of Defense Services, Office of the Child Advocate, and other key court partners — fostering collaboration and streamlining services under one roof.

Community Collaboration

Developing the two projects began with an interactive Visioning Session that brought together key representatives and stakeholders from Kent and Sussex Counties. This collaborative process helped the design team establish clear goals and objectives, building consensus and shaping a plan to optimize operations by combining industry best practices with the client’s unique needs.

“Because Family Courts handle some of the most sensitive and emotionally charged cases—many involving children and juveniles — the design incorporates traumainformed principles to create supportive environments for visitors and staff,” Maciá said.

To account for younger users and potentially sensitive family situations, the designs foster a welcoming and user-friendly experience. Intuitive wayfinding, abundant natural light, and open views make the buildings approachable, while discreet yet comprehensive security systems ensure safety without creating barriers. Public areas feature a variety of waiting spaces, and remote testimony rooms offer additional privacy and protection for children and vulnerable witnesses.

Completion is expected for the Sussex County project in late 2025, and completion is expected for the Kent County project in 2026.

