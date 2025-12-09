High-Performance Windows

Transform patient rooms into safe, nurturing spaces with Winco’s 8800 Behavioral Care Window systems, designed for behavioral health facilities. Tested to withstand impacts of 2,000 pounds, the 8800 series complies with the human impact standards set by AAMA 501.8. The high-performance window is specifically tailored for mental health facilities, prioritizing safety, security and energy efficiency. The innovative windows feature a robust 4-inch-deep frame and a nominal wall thickness of 0.125 inches, ensuring durability while allowing natural light in and creating a healing atmosphere. The human-impact sash, equipped with concealed stainless-steel hinges and multi-point locks, prioritizes safety without compromising on aesthetics. This anti-ligature window includes hardware that is enclosed behind either heavy laminated glass or polycarbonate panes, providing a clean, easy-to-maintain look while the anti-ligature blind knob enhances safety and accessibility.

