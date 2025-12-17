Land Annexation Clears Path to Construction for Stearns County Justice Center

The annexed property, a 78-acre site currently located in St. Joseph Township, is slated to become the site of a c on solidated ju stice complex that will house the county jail, sheriff ’s off ice, cou rts an d other justice-related services. | Photo Credit: Klein McCarthy Architects, HDR

By Lindsey Coulter

CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud City Council unanimously approved the annexation of land Monday night,allowingconstruction of a new 270-bed Stearns County Justice Center to move forward within city limits. Groundbreaking is planned for spring 2026, with construction expected to conclude in 2029.

The annexed property, a 78-acre site currently located in St. Joseph Township, is slated to become the site of a consolidated justice complex that will house the county jail, sheriff’s office, courts and other justice-related services. The council’s decision clears a key regulatory step for the long-planned project. With annexation approved, county leaders are now advancing planning and construction efforts for the new facility.

During the public hearing, Council Member Dave Masters and others expressed frustration that the city had not been involved earlier in discussions about relocating justice functions from downtown St. Cloud. Masters questioned how the move could affect downtown activity and asked what plans exist for current justice buildings. County officials also said the historic courthouse will remain in use and that funds are budgeted to demolish other outdated facilities, with future redevelopment to be coordinated with the city.

In November 2024, the Stearns County Board approved a $325 million construction budget for a new justice center, ending more than a decade of debate over how to replace the county’s Law Enforcement Center, built in 1986 and long past its intended lifespan. The existing jail has exceeded capacity since 1996, forcing the county to house inmates elsewhere at a cost of more than $500,000 annually.

The new Criminal Justice Center is planned as a one-story jail facility with infrastructure designed to support future expansion. Initial plans call for 270 operational jail beds, with capacity projected to approach 300 beds by 2045. The complex will also include courtrooms, offices for the sheriff, county attorney, community corrections, probation and emergency management.

Design work is being led by Klein McCarthy Architects of St. Louis Park, Minn., in association with HDR, with Kraus-Anderson serving as construction manager. The project incorporates trauma-informed design principles, including access to natural light, views of nature, staff respite areas and layouts intended to promote collaboration among departments. The building incorporates Trauma-Informed Design Principles to promote safety, well-being, and healing. Key features include views of nature, staff break rooms with exterior access, and dedicated respite spaces featuring large-scale nature graphics. The facility is designed to meet the county’s current needs while allowing for future expansion to accommodate growth over the next 50 years.

The proposed building is approximately 482,000 square feet and includes space for 11 courtrooms, a law library and inmate health care areas. Estimated construction costs are $308 million, not including potential rebates or discounts. County commissioners have said design elements could still be adjusted as bids are received and costs refined.

All bid information, packages, due dates, and updates related to the Justice Center construction project will be posted on the Stearns County Bids & RFPs page.