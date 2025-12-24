ARSCO provides a range of mental health and substance abuse service products designed to meet the evolving needs of the behavioral health industry, including advanced ligature-resistant technology and innovative door systems. The company’s ligature-resistant covers and enclosures are crafted from 14– or 16–gauge cold-rolled steel with anti-ligature perforated stainless steel. Features include removable doors for access control, a detachable front panel for maintenance and anti-ligature locks where needed. In addition, every ARSCO product is primed and coated with a durable epoxy polyester powder finish for added protection.

