Correctional Healthcare Partners Names MAT Services, Rapid Response Director

Correctional Healthcare Partners has appointed Dr. Olatunde Oshikoya as its Director of MAT Services and Rapid Response.

In his new role with Correctional Healthcare Partners, he will lead the development of protocols and the implementation of person-centered policies aimed at expanding access to evidence-based substance use management, including medication-assisted treatment (MAT), for individuals in the criminal justice system.

Dr. Oshikoya is a clinician with more than 10 years of experience across urgent and emergency care, infectious diseases, psychiatric care and addiction medicine. He earned his Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree from the University of Florida and his Doctor of Medical Science degree from A.T. Still University.