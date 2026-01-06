Flathead County Plans 2026 Start for New Detention Center

The new Flathead County Detention Center is one step closer to reality as voters approved a $105 million bond in November to advance design and construction. | Photo Credit: Sourced by flatheadjail.com

County officials expect to move from design into bidding for a new Flathead County detention center after voters approved a $105 million bond in November.

The three-year build remains estimated at $93.5 million, with subcontractor bids expected in February and a tentative groundbreaking planned for May.

Commissioners are seeking an owner’s representative to support oversight and coordination during construction.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont. — Flathead County, Mont., officials say construction planning for a new detention center will be a top 2026 priority as the county prepares to replace its aging Main Street jail.

Design work is underway, with bidding and early site activity expected to follow in the first half of the year.

After voters approved a $105 million bond in November, the county moved into the design phase and hired Martel Construction and Elevatus Architecture to build and design the new facility. The project is being delivered through a general contractor construction manager model as the teams work toward a final price.

County Administrator Pete Melnick said the three-year construction effort is currently estimated at $93.5 million and includes contingency funding. “A project this size requires a cushion or a contingency fund,” said Melnick, according to an article from the Daily Inter Lake, “so we built that into our cost estimate.”

The new detention center is planned for county-owned property on Snowline Lane and is expected to have about 200 beds. The project is also expected to incorporate updated technology and include specialized housing for violent offenders and dedicated mental health facilities.

Commissioners have approved a request for proposals to hire an owner’s representative to support the county through construction, with a selection expected in January. “They will help mediate differences of opinion between the architect and the construction firm,” said Melnick. “We don’t have that area of expertise in the county, so we need to hire that out.”

Subcontractor bids are expected to go out in February, and officials have tentatively targeted May for a groundbreaking.