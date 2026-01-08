DLR Group Appoints Orlando Office Leader

DLR Group has named Justice + Civic Project Manager and Senior Associate Alexander Straughn as the company’s Orlando Office Leader.

Straughn is an architect with 10 years ​of experience spanning public safety, aviation and ​education markets. He is especially passionate about designing spaces that promote the health and wellness and foster meaningful relationships for first responders and the professionals who support them. His multidisciplinary expertise blends human experience with the latest building technologies. In his new role, Straughn will focus on both leadership and hands-on practice and continue to engage in partnerships and projects.

Straughn holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Central Florida and a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Florida. He is also the immediate past-president of the American Institute of Architects’ Orlando chapter.