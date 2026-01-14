Tindall Building Systems Hires New VP, GM in Mississippi

Brant Smith has been named Vice President and General Manager of Tindall Building Systems – Mississippi.

Smith brings more than 20 years of experience in manufacturing, sales and operations to Tindall Corporation. In his new role, he will oversee the sales, engineering, project management, production, installation and customer engagement activities within Tindall’s Building Systems division. He will focus on strengthening performance, fostering collaboration and leading sustainable growth for the company’s Mississippi operations.

Before this most recent appointment, Smith was the CEO of a multi-million-dollar manufacturing organization, overseeing employees across sales, engineering, production and corporate functions. Smith also previously held a technical sales role with Tindall, helping expand the division’s pipeline through targeted market development strategies. Throughout his career, he has successfully implemented ERP systems, restructured leadership processes and launched quality improvement programs.

“Brant brings a depth of operational expertise and a proven track record of driving performance,” said Rob Smith, Senior Vice President of Operations – Building Systems. “He’s successfully led teams through complex challenges, implemented systems that enhance efficiency and consistently connects strategy with execution. His ability to align cross-functional teams mixed with his experience equips him to lead with impact in our Mississippi operations.”

Smith holds a bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville State University and an MBA in Public and Private Management from Birmingham-Southern College.

Tindall Building Systems’ recent work in the corrections field includes projects in Bexar County, Texas; Richmond, Va.; St. Lawrence County, N.Y.; Santa Rosa County, Fla.; Gwinnett County, Ga.; and Putnam County, Tenn.