SuperMAX correctional facility and prison exercise equipment is the most “inmate-proof” equipment on the market, made without any light-gauge steel. The structure is hand-welded using the strongest materials, including schedule 40 tube and 3/16-inch- to 3/8-inch-thick flat and square carbon steel. The equipment comes with 25-year coverage, has the best warranty in its field. SuperMAX outdoor/indoor fitness equipment is strictly bodyweight equipment and requires no moving parts, cables, weights, pulleys or other components which could sustain damage or need replacement. All components are hand-welded, pre-drilled, and then bolted together using heavy-duty tamper proof hardware, making a perfect fit for correctional exercise equipment.

