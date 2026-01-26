Correctional News Announces 2025 Industry Awards

The Emerging Leader and Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented at the 2025 Corrections Summit in Southern Pines, N.C., this past November.

In early 2025, Correctional News announced the publication’s first-ever 30 Over 30 Years Experience List, honoring 30 long-time leaders, as well as the Next-Generation Trailblazers Award, recognizing professionals with 10 years of justice/corrections experience or fewer.

Readers were invited to nominate leaders who represent every corner of this community — including architecture, engineering, construction, vendors, subcontractors, manufacturers, and facility owners and operators. Nominees in both categories were voted on by Correctional News Editorial Advisory Board and Industry Knowledge Council members. The most outstanding of those nominees were honored with the Emerging Leader Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 Corrections Summit in November 2025.

Emerging Leader Award

The Emerging Leader Award honors two winners from the annual Next-Generation Trailblazers List: one from the “A/E/C & Vendor” category, and one from the “Corrections Professionals” category. These leaders must have worked in the industry for 10 years or fewer and made a significant impact in the field. Next-Generation Trailblazers are bringing new ideas to the table, identifying opportunities for innovation, and working to build their knowledge and expertise for the betterment of their teams and the industry. Awardees must have been submitted by a member of the industry and demonstrate exceptional service and delivery in the corrections field in their less than 10 years of employment in their role.

A/E/C and Vendor Category Winner:

Nick Tuggle, Senior Project Manager, JE Dunn Construction

Nick Tuggle exemplifies proactive, team-first leadership, fostering collaboration and precision across complex projects. With more than 7,000 correctional beds completed, his work has advanced facility design and delivery while consistently meeting schedule and budget goals. A key innovator, Nick has enhanced prefabrication practices and system coordination through JE Dunn’s Virtual Design and Construction program. His client-focused mindset and commitment to excellence continue to strengthen the justice construction industry nationwide.

“I look at this award as a tribute to all the folks that have contributed to my growth as both a professional and a human being,” said Tuggle.

Corrections Professional Category Winner:

Ashley Oddo, Deputy Director, Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry

Ashley Oddo is an emerging leader in corrections, combining legal expertise and visionary leadership to advance accountability and reform at the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry. Formerly General Counsel, she helped guide key policy and operational improvements and now leads cross-sector initiatives like the Governor’s Reentry 2030 Initiative. A published researcher and advocate for evidence-based reform, Ashley continues to drive meaningful, lasting improvements in correctional practice and public safety.

“This recognition is less about me and more about the incredible mentors, colleagues, and partners who have shaped my journey along the way. I’m grateful for their guidance and support,” said Oddo.

Congratulations to the full list of Next-Generation Trailblazers (in alphabetical order):

Ann Crook, Employment Coordinator, Idaho Department of Corrections Ryan Crowley, Chief of Staff, Rhode Island Department of Corrections Jessica Migliaccio, Administrator of Planning and Research, Rhode Island Department of Corrections Brock Sanders, Director of Preconstruction, SteelCell of North America Adam Sowden, Correctional Unit Manager, Tennessee Department of Correction Cheyenne Steventon, Administrative Services Manager, Vermont Department of Corrections Ben Strauss, CTO, Perch Technology Nicole Strauss, CEO, Perch Technology

Lifetime Achievement Award

As part of the nomination process for the 30 Over 30 Years Experience List, which recognizes exemplary professionals who have contributed more than 30 years of service to the industry, two winners were selected to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. One winner was selected from the “Corrections Professionals” category, along with one winner from the “A/E/C & Vendor” category. Awardees must have been submitted by a member of the industry and be dedicated to progress and innovation, holding themselves and the industry to high standards of excellence. They must also be committed to mentorship and fostering a new generation of leaders.

A/E/C and Vendor Category Winner:

Mitch Claborn, President, Cornerstone Detention Products Inc.

With over 45 years in the corrections industry, Mitch Claborn has built Cornerstone Detention Products into a nationally recognized leader in detention equipment contracting and manufacturing. His companies, including Claborn Manufacturing, provide innovative, durable solutions that enhance safety and efficiency across all levels of correctional facilities. A respected mentor and advocate, Mitch’s leadership emphasizes integrity, partnership, and progress, helping shape the next generation of correctional industry professionals.

“The recognition by my industry peers is a highlight of my 48-year career. I have always been driven to be the best that I can be; to help develop others and be a good example to all,” said Claborn.

Corrections Professional Category Winner:

Bryan Collier, Former Executive Director, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

With 39 years of dedicated service, Bryan Collier led the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, overseeing one of the nation’s largest corrections systems and a workforce of 30,000. Rising through every level since 1985, he has been recognized nationally for excellence and leadership. Today, Bryan continues shaping the profession through his roles with the ACA, CLA, and national boards, advancing correctional standards, recruitment, and innovation across the justice field.

“I can’t even express how much it makes me appreciate each and every person in the Correctional News community. It’s a true honor to be given this award, and I look forward to my next chapter,” said Collier.

Congratulations to the full list of 30 Over 30 Years Experience Honorees (in alphabetical order):

Craig Alderson, President, Willoughby Industries Inc. Amy Ast, Director, Ohio Department of Youth Services Tom Bartelli, Preconstruction Services Director, JE Dunn Construction Lisa Bjergaard, Director, North Dakota Division of Juvenile Services Mike Brenchley, Senior Vice President, HDR Architecture Inc. Melissa Caldwell, Chief Behavioral Health Officer, Freedom Behavioral Health Inc. Steve Carter, Founder and Executive Vice President, CGL Companies Andrew Cupples, FAIA, Senior Principal and National Justice Leader, DLR Group John Eisenlau, Principal, Treanor Tony Ewalt, President, Sletten Construction Company Larry Goldberg, AIA, NCARB, President and Principal Designer, Goldberg Group Architects Jeff Goodale, Director of Civic and Justice, HOK Eric Goodman, Vice President of Business Development, Willo Products Company Inc Robert Green, 8th Secretary and Executive Director, American Correctional Association Frank Greene, Vice President and Justice Lead, STV Gerry Guererro, Global Director, Justice + Civic, HDR Mark Harvey, President, Trussbilt Todd Ishee, Former Cabinet Secretary, North Carolina Department of Adult Correction Rob Jeffreys, Director, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Eric Johnson, Principal in Charge, Comprehensive Program Services Mike Langersmith, Founder and Executive Director, CML Security Kelly Martinez, Sheriff, San Diego County Andy Pitts, AIA, OAA, LEED BD+C, NCARB, Principal, Treanor Joe Pohrer, President, Pauly Jail Building Company Beverly Prior, FAIA, Vice President and Justice Lead, AECOM John Rees, Founder, Rees & Associates TJ Rogers, Chief Executive Officer, Accurate Controls Tony Turpin, Senior Vice President, Director of Business Development, CGL Companies Mark Van Allen, AIA, LEED AP, Director of Design, Modcorr John Wetzel, Founding Board Chair, Keystone Restituere Justice Center, former Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

