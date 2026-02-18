Dewberry Appoints David J. Mahoney as CEO

Professional services firm Dewberry has announced that David J. Mahoney, PE, has been named Chief Executive Officer and joined the company’s Board of Directors, effective April 1.

Mahoney joined Dewberry as a project engineer in 1986 and has more than four decades of experience transforming the company’s alternative project delivery practice, with a portfolio of more than 175 design-build projects valued at over $23 billion across transportation agencies, water utilities and other key clients. He was promoted to President of Dewberry’s holding company in 2025, where he has led the firm’s alternative project delivery operation and associated risk management programs.

Mahoney has also led Dewberry’s transportation practice since 2017, overseeing more than $25 billion in construction and generating more than $1.5 billion in revenue for the firm through projects with major state departments of transportation and other transit authorities. In addition to serving as project manager on projects ranging from $50 million to $500 million in construction value, Mahoney has also put an emphasis on mentoring and developing staff.

“Dave has the right experience and energy to lead this company, now in its seventieth year in business, and into the future. Our growth trajectory continues to be strong, and he has the strength of leadership and respect of our peers to deliver what the clients and communities we serve expect: strong relationships and excellent results,” said Dewberry’s Executive Chairman Barry K. Dewberry.

As CEO, Mahoney will be based out of Dewberry’s Fairfax, Va., headquarters. He will succeed outgoing CEO Donald E. Stone, Jr., who will serve in an advisory role through June 30, after which he plans to retire.

Mahoney holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from South Dakota State University.